Mevis reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

In his first taste of NFL regular-season action Sunday versus San Francisco, Mevis didn't attempt a field goal but made all six of his extra-point tries. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Mevis will again be the team's kicker next Sunday against Seattle, so Mevis' reversion to the practice squad is a procedural move since he's not technically on the 53-man roster. Look for Mevis to be elevated again this weekend ahead of Sunday's big NFC West clash.