Long (knee) was carted to the locker room and is considered doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Long appears to have sustained a signficiant knee injury at some point during the first half, as his departure via a cart likely indicates he won't be available to return for the remainder of the contest. The third-year tight end appeared in just three game coming into Sunday, but his absence will now leave the Rams without their top two tight ends, as starter Tyler Higbee (neck) is already inactive. Brycen Hopkins and rookie Davis Allen will have to step up into bigger roles for the time being.