Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Long (thigh) could be placed on injured reserve this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Long was part of the return from the Dolphins in the Jalen Ramsey trade, but he's been hurt ever since joining the Rams. He didn't play at all during the preseason and could be sidelined even longer. Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen will handle the tight end snaps for Los Angeles.