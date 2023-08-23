Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the possibility of Long (undisclosed) beginning the 2023 season on the PUP list hasn't been ruled out, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The Rams placed Long on the active/PUP with an undisclosed injury late July. The issue has forced him to miss two preseason games and weeks of valuable training camp reps already, McVay said he hopes Long can return soon, but at this point the team may consider keeping him on the PUP list simply so he doesn't take up a spot on the 53-man roster. If Long does start Week 1 on the PUP list, he will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the season.