Long will require season-ending MCL surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic and Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register report.

Long was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Ravens, and he'll be out for the rest of the season, which further taxes a Rams tight end corps that was also without Tyler Higbee (neck) in Week 14. For now, Davis Allen -- who caught four of five targets for 50 yards and a touchdown versus Baltimore -- and Brycen Hopkins are the team's healthiest options at the position.