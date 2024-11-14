Long played nine of the Rams' 70 offensive snaps and finished with a target in Monday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Long ranked third among Los Angeles tight ends in playing time, trailing Davis Allen (56 snaps) and Colby Parkinson (11 snaps). Though he's held a modest role for much of the season, Long had recorded at least one reception in each of the past four games before seeing that streak come to an end Monday. Long should continue to remain the Rams' third tight end Sunday at New England, but he could be at risk of moving to the inactive list if/when Tyler Higbee (knee) is cleared to return from the PUP list.