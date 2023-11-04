Long (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 game versus Green Bay, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Long was designated to return from IR on Oct. 25, but he wasn't activated for Week 8 against Dallas despite logging a trio of full practice sessions ahead of that contest. The third-year tight end practiced in full all three days this week as well, but the Rams are opting to hold him out for another game. Los Angeles is on bye next week, so Long's next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Nov. 19 against Seattle.