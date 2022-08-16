Koski hurt his shoulder during Tuesday's scrimmage, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.
The severity of Koski's injury is unclear, but head coach Sean McVay hasn't expressed too much concern about it. The 6-foot-1 receiver failed to haul in his only target during the team's preseason opener against the Chargers, and he will continue competing for a roster spot with fellow pass catchers Brandon Powell (knee) and Jacob Harris (groin), among others. Koski originally signed with the Rams in April of 2020 as an undrafted free agent but has yet to play an offensive snap in the regular season.