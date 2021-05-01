The Rams selected Harris in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 141st overall.

Harris is another unique addition to Los Angeles' receiving corps, bringing the team 6-foot-5, 219-pound size after the selection Tutu Atwell (5-foot-9, 155-pounds) in the third. Even after logging two years as a starter out of the slot at UCF, Harris was mocked as a tight end by some analysts throughout the draft process. His size will obviously restrict Harris' usage at the NFL level, but he could eventually develop into a dangerous red-zone threat in designed packages, especially considering coach Sean McVay's creative playcalling. For now, he's purely a project with some immediate special-teams upside.