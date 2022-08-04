Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Harris strained his groin and could miss a couple of weeks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Harris suffered yet another health setback after missing the second half of his 2021 rookie campaign due to a torn ACL and MCL. The 25-year-old made a full return from these injuries this offseason, but he could stand to miss the Rams' first two preseason games with this new injury. Los Angeles recently converted Harris from tight end back to his collegiate position of wide receiver, but he'll now face an uphill battle for playing time this preseason after the team also signed wideout Austin Trammell on Thursday.