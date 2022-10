The Rams elevated Harris on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Harris has been elevated from the Rams' practice squad for the third and final time, meaning he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any appearances for Los Angeles beyond Week 5. The second-year wideout has played primarily on special teams during his first two appearances and figures to garner a similar role against Dallas on Sunday.