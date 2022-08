Harris (groin) brought in four of seven targets for 23 yards in the Rams' 24-20 preseason loss to the Texans on Friday night.

Harris was able to make his preseason debut after missing the exhibition opener against the Chargers due to a groin injury. The second-year receiver is back at his college position after playing nine games at tight end as a rookie in 2021, and his 6-foot-5 frame could make him an intriguing target on the latter half of the depth chart if he sticks on the 53-man roster.