Harris suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday's win over Las Vegas and will need surgery, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Harris' season is likely over after tearing his pectoral and will presumably head to IR after undergoing surgery. The 2021 fourth-round pick appeared in seven games this year, securing his only catch for six yards during his lone offensive snap. Given Harris played primarily on special teams, his expected absence shouldn't have a major impact on the Rams offense.