Harris (knee) is practicing with the wide receivers and the Rams currently consider him a wide receiver instead of a tight end, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Atlantic.

Harris was a wide receiver in college at UCF, where he put up a 30-539-8 line in his senior season, but was used as a tight end in limited action during a dismal rookie campaign with the Rams, where he went without a single target before missing the latter half of the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Converting back to his original position may get Harris back in his comfort zone, but his return further crowds an already stacked wideout room that may leave him struggling for snaps once again.