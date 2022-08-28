Funk rushed 12 times for 32 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Saturday's 16-7 preseason loss to the Bengals. He also lost a fumble.

Funk played in all four quarters, splitting work with Trey Ragas while the Rams gave rookie Kyren Williams the night off. Williams seems to have secured the third-string running back spot over Funk, who did little to improve his standing in the competition Saturday. Funk could still make the team, especially if the Rams have any uncertainty over the availability of Cam Akers (undisclosed) or Darrell Henderson (undisclosed) moving forward.