Funk rushed once for no gain and secured his only target for minus-1 yard in the Rams' 24-20 preseason loss to the Texans on Friday night.

With neither Cam Akers nor Darrell Henderson suiting up due to undisclosed injuries, Funk served as the starting running back but actually saw less work than during the preseason-opening win against the Chargers. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged most of his game action on special teams last season, and he's likely headed for a similar role in 2022 if he sticks on the final 53-man roster.