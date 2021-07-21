Funk will move up the depth chart after teammate Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles, but the rookie still looks to be behind Darrell Henderson and Xavier Jones in the Rams backfield, Kevin Modesti of the Orange County Register reports.

This is the type of situation where a little-known player could make an impact, but as a rookie seventh-round pick, Funk will need to earn a roster spot first and foremost. He was a backup throughout most of his time at the University of Maryland, before taking 60 carries for 516 yards and three touchdowns in five games his senior season. Funk then boosted his draft stock with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at his pro day, ultimately landing in Los Angeles with the 233rd overall pick. In addition to Henderson, Jones and Funk, the Rams have scatbacks Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson on their roster. The team could still add veteran help, but most reports suggest they'll avoid a big-name addition.