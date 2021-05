The Rams selected Funk in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

Funk likely wouldn't have fallen so far if he didn't endure two season-ending ACL tears in college, but he did return to health in 2020 and lead Maryland in rushing. A tough runner with ample speed special-teams experience, Funk could carve out a niche role with the Rams as rookie as long as he can keep healthy.