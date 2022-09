Funk played exclusively on special teams and recorded no stats during Thursday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Even with Kyren Williams (ankle) leaving the game early, Funk never took an offensive snap while the majority of the rushing load fell to Darrell Henderson. Cam Akers also sits in front of Funk on the depth chart, meaning Funk's path to playing time and fantasy relevance may still be difficult even with Williams likely to miss a chunk of time with a high-ankle sprain.