Rams' Jake Gervase: Promoted from practice squad
The Rams promoted Gervase from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
The Rams had an available spot on the 53-man unit, so Gervase could now get an opportunity to make his NFL debut. In the event that the Iowa product does manage to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, he'd likely be relegated to special teams.
