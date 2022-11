Hummel (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hummel appeared in each of the Rams' first seven games this season and played exclusively on special teams. He was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session but was limited Thursday before missing practice Friday. The 23-year-old will be forced to miss his first game of the season, and his next chance to suit up will be Nov. 13 against Arizona.