Ramsey notched 44 tackles (36 solo), nine pass breakups and one interception across 15 games in 2020.
Ramsey not only earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod in 2020, but he took his game to another level in his first full season with the Rams, receiving first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career and making a convincing case for himself as the NFL's top cornerback. Despite having to contend with the likes of DK Metcalf and DeAndre Hopkins within the NFC West, Ramsey remains solidified as one of the league's few true shut-down cornerbacks. Of course, his spectacular skillset keeps the 26-year-old off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest IDP leagues, as dissuading opposing quarterbacks from throwing your way doesn't allow many opportunities to compile defensive stats.