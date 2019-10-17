Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey (back) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice but his absence wasn't injury related, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ramsey missed the last three games with the back issue but now appears ready to go after being traded from the Jaguars to the Rams on Tuesday. According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the All-Pro cornerback arrived in L.A. on Wednesday and underwent a physical, which helps explain his non-participation. Ramsey will take over as the Rams' No. 1 corner after the team shipped Marcus Peters to the Ravens and placed Aqib Talib (ribs) on injured reserve.

