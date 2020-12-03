Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey (hip) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Following Sunday's loss to the 49ers, coach Sean McVay relayed that Ramsey had a "hip thing" that bothered him in warmups and held him to a 69 percent snap share. That thing appears to be in the past, as he wasn't listed on the injury report at all to start the week. Ramsey is preparing to cover Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Week 13. The two have plenty of familiarity with each other from their days in the AFC South.