Coach Sean McVay said that Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey had a "hip thing" that bothered him during warmups ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey collected two tackles and one QB hit during Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco, while the update from McVay goes a long way towards explaining Ramsey's season-low defensive snap count of 50. The one-time All-Pro hadn't missed a single defensive snap over his nine game appearances prior to that. Ramsey jumped offside while the 49ers were lining up for a game-winning field goal with four seconds remaining in regulation, allowing Robbie Gould to convert the walk-off kick from five yards closer. The star cornerback's practice workload will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 13 matchup at Arizona.