Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey is questionable to play Sunday against the Dolphins due to an illness, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The news wasn't announced until after the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 26-year-old's availability for Sunday is apparently in question. Darius Williams and David Long could see increased snaps if Ramsey is unable to play.