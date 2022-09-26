Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and two pass defenses during Sunday's 20-12 win against the Cardinals.

For the third straight game to start the season, Ramsey was on the field for every snap on defense, and he was a disruptive force for the Rams, breaking up a pair of passes, notching a tackle for a loss and acting as a constant presence on coverage, which played a large role in the Cardinals failing to score a single touchdown. On tap for Week 4 is a matchup against a depleted San Francisco offense, which should give Ramsey plenty of opportunities to shine.