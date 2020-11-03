Head coach Sean McVay said that Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey (illness) was back in the team facility Monday and is feeling fine, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Ramsey was dealing with an illness heading into Sunday's road trip to Miami, though he ultimately was not deemed inactive before kickoff. The three-time Pro-Bowl cornerback did not take the field, being downgraded to out amidst a 28-17 defeat to the Dolphins. He seems now to have a clear path towards returning after Los Angeles' Week 9 bye, having recently collected his first interception of 2020 during an Oct. 26 besting of the Bears.