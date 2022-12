Ramsey logged six tackles (three solo), and forced a fumble which he recovered during Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers.

Ramsey was a disruptive force despite the loss, keeping surging wideout Christian Watson mostly in check with a 4-46-0 line, and he also managed to strip Aaron Jones in the fourth quarter to keep the Rams in contention. Ramsey finished with six tackles for the fourth consecutive week, and has a tantalizing matchup with the Broncos up next.