Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey played through pain in his knee Saturday against the 49ers and will undergo an MRI, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey exited due to the injury and was considered doubtful to return, but he ended up returning to the field in short order. The 25-year-old had four solo tackles and grabbed his first interception of the season. The severity of the injury should be clarified within the next couple days, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team remain cautious Week 17 after being eliminated from the playoffs.