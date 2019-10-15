Rams' Jalen Ramsey: Heading to L.A.
Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="JAC">Ramsey was traded to the Rams on Tuesday in exchange for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Rams exchanged one All-Pro cornerback for another Tuesday, sending Marcus Peters to Baltimore before making this deal. After falling to 3-3 on Sunday, the team has entered must-win territory to remain in the playoff picture with the 49ers and Seahawks currently ahead of them in the NFC West standings. Assuming he can get over his back injury quickly, Ramsey's first chance to play arrives this Sunday in Atlanta. As for his long-term future, the Rams have the advantage of the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which goes through the 2020 season, but the sides may opt to work out a long-term extension if all goes well with his new squad.
