Ramsey will begin training camp on the active/PUP list, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey played through AC joint injuries in both shoulders during the Rams' run to victory in Super Bowl LVI, but only one of them required offseason surgery to repair, which he underwent June 21. At the time, there was an expectation that he'd be ready to go by Week 1, and his placement on the active version of the PUP list will allow him to practice and play in the preseason at any point before then. While he's unlikely to suit up for exhibition action, Ramsey will have more than six weeks to get healthy ahead of the team's regular-season opener Sept. 8 against the Bills.