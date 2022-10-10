Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey recorded two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Ramsey went untouched on a cornerback blitz, sacking Cooper Rush for his first credited sack of his career. The shutdown corner was also credited with a forced fumble on the play, which Rush recovered. Ramsey did his part in keeping the Cowboys contained in the passing game, as the Cowboys as a unit only mustered up 102 yards receiving, and has a tantalizing matchup in Week 6 against a Panthers team likely to start P.J. Walker, who has already thrown eight interceptions in just 128 passing attempts through three years in the league.