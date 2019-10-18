Play

Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey (back) was listed on the injury report but logged a full practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

It was Ramsey's first practice since joining his new team. When asked about Ramsey's status heading into the Rams' Week 7 matchup against the Falcons, coach Sean McVay said they would rely on Ramsey to tell communicate how he was feeling after the practice, according to Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com. If Ramsey is able to suit up, he figures to line up across from Julio Jones for the majority -- if not all -- of his snaps.

