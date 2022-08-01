Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey's surgically repaired shoulder is "nowhere near 100 percent" but feels significantly better than it did last season, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today Rams Wire reports.

Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery in June and was able to avoid being placed on the active/PUP list to begin training camp, though the Rams are still bringing him along slowly. The veteran cornerback appears to still be recovering from the surgery, but it has already helped the condition of his shoulder after Ramsey played through injuries during Los Angeles' Super Bowl run.