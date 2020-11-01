Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The three-time Pro Bowl corner had been dealing with an illness Sunday morning coming into the contest, though he was not ruled out prior to kickoff. With Miami in control of a three-possession lead by way of offensive, defensive and special-teams touchdowns in the first half, the Rams will elect to rest their star defensive back for the remainder of the day.