Coach Sean McVay intends for Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey to suit up Week 7 at Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Ramsey did take the practice field Wednesday after getting traded to the Rams on Tuesday, his absence did not appear to be injury related. A back issue kept him on the Jacksonville injury report for much of the early part of the season, but according to John Reid of The Florida Times-Union, Ramsey has passed his physical and is good to go. The type of snap count Rams fans can expect Ramsey to see remains a question mark, though his tremendous ability in man coverage is surely something any coach could use in a game plan -- even if it's on short notice.

