Rams' Jalen Ramsey: Plans to play Sunday
Coach Sean McVay intends for Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey to suit up Week 7 at Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While Ramsey did take the practice field Wednesday after getting traded to the Rams on Tuesday, his absence did not appear to be injury related. A back issue kept him on the Jacksonville injury report for much of the early part of the season, but according to John Reid of The Florida Times-Union, Ramsey has passed his physical and is good to go. The type of snap count Rams fans can expect Ramsey to see remains a question mark, though his tremendous ability in man coverage is surely something any coach could use in a game plan -- even if it's on short notice.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...