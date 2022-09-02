Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Ramsey (shoulder) is "ready to roll" for the season opener against Buffalo on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery in June, and while he avoided a stint on the PUP list, he didn't suit up for any of the team's preseason games. The All-Pro cornerback played through the shoulder issue during Los Angeles' Super Bowl run but said at the beginning of August that it feels significantly better than it did last season. The Rams opted to bring him along slowly, but with only a week left before the season opener, he appears to be 100 percent.