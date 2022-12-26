Ramsey recorded five tackles (four solo), an interception and three pass defenses during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Ramsey smothered the Broncos with shutdown coverage, and punctuated his standout performance by picking off Russell Wilson in the third quarter, as Wilson lofted a pass into the end zone intended for Greg Dulcich. Ramsey stepped in front of the pass and snagged his second interception of the season, and the Rams defense as a whole came together and shut down a crumbling Broncos offense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are up next on the docket in Week 17, a far more challenging task for the star cornerback.