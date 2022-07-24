Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that the Rams decided not to place Ramsey (shoulder) on the active/PUP list, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

It was initially reported that Ramsey would open training camp on the active/PUP list, but the team has decided to keep him off the list so he can still participate in the "above the neck" drills during practices. The superstar cornerback played through AC joint injuries in both shoulders during the Rams' Super Bowl run, but he eventually underwent surgery to repair one of them at the end of June. It appears like Los Angeles still hopes Ramsey will be ready by Week 1.