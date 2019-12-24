Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey will sit out Week 17 against the Cardinals due to a Grade 2 LCL strain, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey picked up the injury this past Saturday in San Francisco, and despite being listed as 'doubtful' to return, he did just that and didn't miss a defensive snap. Afterward, he told Thiry that he would have an MRI on the affected knee, which revealed the extent of the issue. Coach Sean McVay relayed Tuesday that Ramsey's recovery will "take anywhere between a month, a month and a half, but it should heal on its own," according to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. Consequently, Ramsey will be healthy early on during an offseason in which his representation may negotiate that lucrative extension he's been seeking.