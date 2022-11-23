Ramsey logged six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints.
Ramsey finished as his team'smsecond-leading tackler behind linebacker Bobby Wagner, who logged 11 tackles against New Orleans. The All-Pro cornerback has now recorded at least six tackles over each of the last four weeks, including a season-high nine stops against Tampa Bay in Week 9. Ramsey now has 50 tackles (39 solo), two sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 10 games, and, barring injury, he should set a new career high in stops this season.