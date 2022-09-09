Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey recorded six solo tackles in Thursday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.
Ramsey didn't miss a snap during Thursday's game, but got burnt by Stefon Diggs on a 53-yard touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter for the final points of the contest. A much easier task is at hand for Week 2, as the Falcons come to town with plenty of opportunities for the Rams and Ramsey to get back on track against an underwhelming offense.