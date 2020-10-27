Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey recorded four solo tackles, an interception and broke up a pass during Monday's 24-10 win over the Bears.

Ramsey is much more valuable to the Rams than he is to fantasy managers, as he's collected just 21 tackles (19 solo) through seven games this season. However, first-year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has been creative with the Pro Bowler. Ramsey is lining up all over the field and more tackle and big-play opportunities could present themselves as a result. Still, opposing offenses have tended to target other matchups and avoid throwing Ramsey's way this year and will probably continue to do so.