Ramsey recorded five solo tackles, two interceptions and three pass defenses during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Ramsey was able to effectively blanket DK Metcalf, and both of the veteran cornerback's interceptions came on targets to Metcalf. , Ramsey didn't wait long to notch the first pick, as he was able to get in front of a Geno Smith pass and return the ball all the way back to the Seahawks' 11-yard line, setting up a Matt Gay field goal a few plays later. Ramsey's fourth year with the Rams saw him log career highs in tackles (88) and forced fumbles (three), and he also tied a career high with four interceptions. With three years left on the five-year, $100 million contract extension he signed in 2020, Ramsey will look to continue his lock-down coverage for the Rams in 2023.