Ramsey is set to undergo surgery on his right shoulder this offseason, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Ramsey played through AC joint sprains in both of his shoulders during the Rams' Super Bowl season in 2021, having his left shoulder surgically repaired last offseason and he will now undergo a procedure to address his right shoulder. The cornerback finished the 2022 campaign with a bang in Week 18 versus Seattle, recording two interceptions in the loss. Ramsey finished the year with a career-high 88 tackles, including two sacks, with 18 pass deflections, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games. The 28-year-old's future with Los Angeles has been in question recently and considering the fact that head coach Sean McVay may call it quits, Ramsey could be a potential trade piece if the Rams look to rebuild in 2023.