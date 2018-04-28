Rams' Jamil Demby: Los Angeles selects in sixth

The Rams selected Demby in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

Demby didn't grade as much of an athlete at the combine, running a 5.58-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, but the Maine product dominated at tackle at his level of competition and will get a look at guard with the Rams.

