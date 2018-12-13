Rams' Jamil Demby: Returns to Los Angeles
Demby signed a contract with the Rams on Wednesday.
Demby was drafted in the sixth round by the Rams in April's draft, but was waived in mid-September, claimed by the Lions and subsequently ended up on their practice squad. The 22-year-old is still looking to make his NFL debut and should serve a depth role for the Rams.
