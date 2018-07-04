Rams' Jamon Brown: Two-game suspension
Brown has been suspended two games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the Rams' official site reports.
Brown, who is still eligible to participate in all of the Rams' preseason practices and games, will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Sept. 17. Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Austin Blythe is a candidate to fill in at right guard for Brown -- a 16-game starter last season -- while the 2015 third-rounder serves his suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Picking from No. 2 overall in PPR is a piece of cake -- you'll start with either Todd Gurley...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
PPR isn't Ezekiel Elliott's best format, but if he's there for you at No. 4 you shouldn't pass...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 3 overall spot in a PPR league,...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Picking fifth overall in a PPR league puts Steelers receiver Antonio Brown -- and his unbelievably...