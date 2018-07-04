Brown has been suspended two games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the Rams' official site reports.

Brown, who is still eligible to participate in all of the Rams' preseason practices and games, will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Sept. 17. Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Austin Blythe is a candidate to fill in at right guard for Brown -- a 16-game starter last season -- while the 2015 third-rounder serves his suspension.