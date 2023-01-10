The Rams signed Roberson to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Roberson will stick with the Rams after signing with the team's practice squad Dec. 1. The 24-year-old was presumably brought on to provide depth or the team's injury-riddled wide receiver corps, though he was never elevated from the practice squad before the end of the season. Roberson has now spent the first two years of his career bouncing between practice squads, and he'll once again look to secure an active-roster spot heading into the 2023 season.